State can’t shift onus of healthcare to private hospitals: Bombay HC

However, public hospitals cannot turn any patient away and try to accommodate everyone, while private hospitals don’t adhere to norms for patient referrals, and there is a heavy inflow into public hospitals, which increases their burden, he contended.

At this, the court opined that the state government cannot shift its burden to private players.

Saraf further submitted that all medicines and medical equipment needed by hospitals are made available to patients and issued as per protocol, and though there are problems, there was no gross negligence that could have led to the patient deaths.

The court responded by saying that while everything may be "in place on paper", it was important that everything also works at the ground level, as it pertained to the general condition of healthcare in the state.

After going through the preliminary reports of various vacancies submitted by the state, including junior doctors (52), senior medicos (48), a head for procuring medical supplies, etc, the court directed that a regular CEO under the Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority Act must be appointed within two weeks.