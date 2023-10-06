People losing lives due to corrupt governance: Uddhav slams Shinde govt over deaths in state-run hospitals

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the death of several patients in some state-run hospitals in a short span of time, alleging that people were losing lives due to its corrupt governance.

Addressing a press conference here, he also alleged that there was an "outbreak of corruption" and claimed that the government has money to run its advertisements, but no funds to save the lives of people.

The former state chief minister also accused the government of procuring medicines without any tendering process, and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into it.