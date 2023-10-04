Fresh row as 25 lives lost within 24 hours in Nagpur's Mayo Hospital

At least 25 patients lost their lives in just 24 hours owing to various reasons at the government-run Mayo Hospital in Nagpur, sparking fresh questions on the wellbeing of Maharashtra's health system, on Wednesday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule highlighted the new deaths in a X post this morning, saying "Fear does not end here" and the "health system has collapsed and the government is sleeping".

"After the Thane, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (incidents), now 25 patients also died in Nagpur. CM, Deputy CM have time to visit New Delhi, but no time to visit these hospitals," wrote Sule.

She alleged that for these leaders, the lives of the people of Maharashtra have no worth, and there is a shortage of medical supplies.

Incidentally, Nagpur is the state's second capital and the hometown of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, plus prominent Opposition leaders.