Fresh outrage as 8, including 2 infants, die in Maharashtra govt hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinaghar

Barely 24 hours after the Nanded tragedy, at least another 8 patients, including 2 infants, perished in a government hospital in Ghati in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinaghar (ex-Aurangabad) district, sparking a fresh political furore.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar termed the latest incident as “a black blot” on the state government’s health system, and other leaders have slammed the state administration for its serious lapses.

Among the victims are 5 males and details of the causes of their deaths in such a short time are not yet clear.

"Not even a day passed since the unfortunate incident of deaths of 24 patients, including 12 newborns within 24 hours in the government hospital in Nanded, same time deaths of 8 patients including 2 newborns in Ghati Hospital in Aurangabad has cast a black blot on the government health system," said Pawar in a X post.