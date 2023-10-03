Crores on publicity, no money for medicines for infants: Congress on deaths in Maharashtra hospital

The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP over 24 deaths in as many hours in a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity but there is no money for childrens' medicines.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families.

Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on earlier in the day.

A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident, the official said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of 24 people, including 12 newborns, due to shortage of medicines in a government hospital in Maharashtra is extremely saddening and expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families.