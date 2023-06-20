‘Made in India’ medicines: How safe and how effective?

Truth, they say, is often a bitter pill. This book, not an easy read, lives up to the saying. It is also a deeply disturbing book for a country which is supposed to be the pharmacy of the world and where the pharmaceutical sector is growing at a fast clip.

The book rattled India when it was launched in October last year. Days before the launch, the WHO issued a global alert on four cough syrups made in India, after the deaths of 69 children due to acute kidney failure in Gambia.

Laboratory tests found the cough syrups were contaminated with two highly toxic industrial solvents: diethyl glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol. Within a month, the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan were again linked to a cough syrup manufactured by the same firm in India. Once again, the deaths were suspected to have been caused by DEG contamination.