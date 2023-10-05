Culpable homicide case against Nanded hospital dean

Never before has Maharashtra witnessed anything like the mass deaths of patients, including infants and newborns, on such a scale. Within the span of days, government and civic hospitals in four major cities — Thane (chief minister Eknath Shinde's constituency), Nanded (that of former chief minister Ashok Chavan), Aurangabad (that of the lone All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslim MP from the state, Imtiaz Jaleel) and Nagpur (deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ home turf and Union minister Nitin Gadkari's Lok Sabha constituency) have reported multiple deaths, amounting to 108 fatalities so far.

Now, in typical callous fashion associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doctors and the chief minister are saying, “Patients didn’t die at the hospital. Only the aged above 90 did. And the children were undernourished.”

That arouses a sense of dèja vu, recalling how Modi had once famously blamed climate change on people’s old bones rather than scientific factors. In this instance, too, it was the lack of science — in fact shortage of medicines and oxygen supplies — that seems to be responsible for these deaths.