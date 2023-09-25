Aaditya Thackeray seeks transparency on Maha CM's trip to Germany, UK

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday strongly criticised Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s upcoming trip to Germany and United Kingdom, and demanded that his schedule of engagements be released in advance.

The CM is likely to visit Germany and UK for around 10 days starting end-September, the official details of which are yet to be announced.

Thackeray said while he had no objections to such foreign trips if they brought investment or recognition to the state and nation, “it cannot be like his Davos trip, where the government spent almost Rs 40 crore on a 28-hour holiday” in January 2023.

“There were no meeting schedules, no photos, no outcome from Davos. Not even a day-long schedule was released… And the government still hides the real expenses of the trip,” alleged Thackeray.