Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde govt over foreign tours on 'taxpayers' money'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday hit out at the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra for plans to visit foreign nations on the expense of taxpayers.

He also sought to know if the 'wagh nakh' (tiger claw-shaped weapon) being brought to Maharashtra from a museum in United Kingdom would stay here permanently or was it on loan and whether it belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or was it from the era of the legendary warrior king.

State culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and officials from his department are slated to go to the UK on October 3 to get the revered weapon back.