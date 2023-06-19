MVA trashes BJP's claim that 'Pawar wanted Supriya Sule-Aditya Thackeray team in 2024'

NCP National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad laughed off the BJP leader's comments, saying "he did even have any idea that a rebellion was building up (in the Shiv Sena) at that time."



"What goes on in Sharad Pawar Saheb's mind, nobody is aware, not even his own family... Then what is Bawankule talking about?..." demanded Awhad.



On the reasons for the MVA government collapse, Raut pointed out how Bawankule talks one thing, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks another while Union Home Minister Amit Shah says something else, "so whom do you believe".



He suggested that they (BJP) should first sit together and decide what exactly to speak on these issues and avoid confusion.