Nanded govt hospital deaths: I lost my child, wife suffering due to doctors' negligence, claims man

A man, whose newborn child was among the 31 patients who died at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded in 48 hours, has blamed negligence by doctors for his loss.

The distraught man, Nagesh Solanke, also claimed his child was not underweight after birth. His wife had undergone a C-section procedure at a private hospital where the baby was delivered, he said, adding the child was later brought to the government hospital for treatment.

As many as 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in central Maharashtra's Nanded district in 48 hours since September 30.

Solanke's child was among the 24 deaths, including of 12 babies, recorded at the hospital between September 30 and October 1. Seven more deaths occurred at the same facility between October 1 and 2, as per authorities.