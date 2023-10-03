Kharge condoles death of 24 patients at Maha govt hospital, demands probe

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 24 persons in a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded due to lack of medicines and demanded a detailed investigation.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said, "The news of death of 24 patients, including 12 infants in a civil hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra is extremely painful, serious and worrying. It is being said that these patients died due to lack of medicines and treatment. A similar incident took place in a government hospital in Thane in August 2023 in which 18 patients lost their lives."

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Continuous such accidents have raised a question mark on the health system of the state government. We demand a detailed investigation, so that the culprits of this negligence are given strict punishment from the judiciary," he added.