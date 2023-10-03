Kharge condoles death of 24 patients at Maha govt hospital, demands probe
His remarks came after 24 persons, including 12 infants, died at a government hospital in 24 hours
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 24 persons in a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded due to lack of medicines and demanded a detailed investigation.
In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said, "The news of death of 24 patients, including 12 infants in a civil hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra is extremely painful, serious and worrying. It is being said that these patients died due to lack of medicines and treatment. A similar incident took place in a government hospital in Thane in August 2023 in which 18 patients lost their lives."
"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Continuous such accidents have raised a question mark on the health system of the state government. We demand a detailed investigation, so that the culprits of this negligence are given strict punishment from the judiciary," he added.
According to officials, among the dead were at least 12 infants aged between 2 and 4 days, while the remaining were adults at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.
