What explains a six-fold rise in heart attacks in Mumbai ? Reasons given not convincing

A report last month in The Indian Express claimed that there had been a six-fold increase in heart attacks in Mumbai in 2021 compared to previous years. The report was based on an RTI response received from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The report discussed the numbers, possible causes for the rise in heart attacks and called for a deeper probe.

There were 5,633 heart attacks in 2020 (full year) and 17,880 heart attacks in just the first six months of 2021. So, the number of deaths caused by heart attack was at least 12,000 more in 2021. To put the number in perspective, the same table put Covid-19 deaths in 2020 at 11,105.

In other words, the increase in heart attack deaths in the first six months of 2021 was more than the total deaths due to Covid-19 in 2020. One would have expected such increase in heart attacks to attract as much attention as Covid deaths, but such attention has been missing.

This points to two unmistakable aspects. First, the disproportionately low attention the nonCovid health conditions are getting in media, among administrators and also among doctors and scientists. And the related second aspect: the disproportionately high attention Covid has been getting in the same circles.

Possible causes offered do not add up: In attributing possible causes for the increased heart attacks, Express report quotes a doctor as offering three possibilities: (1) Thrombosis due to Covid19, (2) Delay in diagnosis, and (3) Better recording of data.