When will we see ICMR report on possible Covid link to heart failure?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has once again reiterated that it is conducting "two studies" to understand the reasons behind “sudden deaths” of youngsters from heart failure, and whether there may be a Covid link to them. However, though both ICMR director-general Dr Rajiv Bahl and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya have been highlighting this research for several months, there is no concrete outcome in sight yet.

Speaking on the sidelines of a WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit (GCTM) held on Thursday and Friday in Gandhinagar, Bahl said the medical research body was looking at the recent spate of sudden deaths that seem to be occurring for no apparent reason. The studies are aimed to help the country understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 and the repercussions of the outbreak.

In June 2023, however, Bahl had said the results of the ICMR study on a possible link between heart failure in young individuals and Covid-19 vaccines would be published "within two weeks". He then claimed that ICMR was waiting for the paper to be peer reviewed before the findings were made public. However, nothing has emerged so far.

In the interim, Bahl has also said that there were to be four studies on the sudden rise in heart failures and their possible link to Covid-19 vaccines. The first was to understand reasons for the sudden deaths among younger people, the second was to gauge if sudden heart failure is a result of vaccination and long Covid, the third was on whether the deaths were owing to heart failure or brain stroke, while the fourth would look into people who suffered myocardial infarction (heart failure) but survived.