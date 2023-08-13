Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP government over various issues relating to the health sector, including, the recent CAG report on Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), saying the ruling dispensation has made the country's health system "sick".

"Loot and jumlas (rhetoric) made the country unhealthy. There are only lies in every word of (Narendra )Modi ji. He claimed to have made many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), but the truth is that our AIIMS is facing severe shortage of doctors and staff," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge said, "Modi ji, from apathy in the Corona pandemic, to scams in the Ayushman Bharat...Your government has made the country's health system sick."

"People have woken up. Your deceit has been recognised. The time has come for your government's farewell," the Congress chief said in an apparent reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.