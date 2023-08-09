Kharge calls upon Assam Congress leaders to expose BJP's "misgovernance"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called upon the party leaders and workers of its state unit to Assam to reach out to people and expose the "misgovernance and incompetence" of the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.

His appeal came during a meeting convened by him with the leaders of the Assam Congress at the party headquarters in New Delhi to discuss poll preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and in-charge Jitendra Singh.

"In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP," Kharge wrote in a tweet while apprising about the meeting.