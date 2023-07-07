Delimitation exercise in Assam requires wider consensus: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday raised strong objection to the delimitation exercise being carried out in Assam and said it requires wider acceptance and consensus.

Leaders of 11 opposition parties will also sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar against the exercise and later hand over a memorandum to the Election Commission.

Opposition leaders had met the Congress president on Thursday evening and handed over a representation on their collective opposition to the delimitation exercise.

"The delimitation exercise in Assam needs wider acceptance and consensus within the political spectrum," Kharge said on Twitter. "Leaders of 11 opposition parties along with AICC General Secretary, Shri @JitendraSAlwar, Congress Party's Deputy Leader (Lok Sabha), Shri @GouravAssam, PCC President, Shri @BhupenKBorah, CLP Leader Shri @DsaikiaOfficial and other members of @INCAssam handed over a representation to me regarding our collective objections to the delimitation exercise in the state," he also tweeted sharing pictures of the meeting.