Assam delimitation: Congress, BJP on the same page; both slam EC over plan to realign constituencies

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the main opposition party, Congress on Wednesday found themselves on the same page in Assam, over the Election Commission’s plan to realign constituencies.

Both parties slammed the poll panel a day after the draft delimitation proposals for assembly and parliamentary seats were made public.

While the Congress attacked the EC for acting as “an extended arm of the BJP” under a “conspiracy to safeguard” the vote bank of the saffron party, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed sadness over the trifurcation of his constituency, Jalukbari.

Sharma will lose his seat If the proposals are implemented.