EC publishes Assam delimitation draft; no change in the number of Lok Sabha assembly seats

The Election Commission has proposed to retain the number of assembly seats in Assam at 126 and the Lok Sabha constituencies at 14 as it released on Tuesday the draft delimitation document for the northeastern state.

According to an official statement, the EC has proposed that the assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes be increased from eight to nine and for Scheduled Tribes seats from 16 to 19.

A parliamentary seat has been proposed to be named Kaziranga.