EC should tell people why no elections in JK: Omar Abdullah

"The media seems to be more concerned about the elections than us. Election is our right but we are not going down on our knees for it. If they want to snatch the right of people of Jammu and Kashmir, if they get some pleasure out of it, let them do it. We also have some self-respect and dignity,” he said.

He said the Chief Election Commissioner, during his last visit to the Union territory, admitted that there was a vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If CEC saw a vacuum here at that time, why is it not being filled? What is the compulsion?” he asked.

Asked about an army commander's statement that the time was not right for withdrawal of army from hinterland in Kashmir, Abdullah said he agreed with the General as the situation has worsened over the past few years.