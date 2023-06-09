LS polls preparations: EC begins 'first level check' of EVMs, paper trail machines across India

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and five assembly polls due before the end of this year, the Election Commission has initiated "first level checks" of EVMs and paper trail machines across the country in a phased manner, sources said.



"Mock polls" are part of the first level check (FLC) process, they said.



"It is a pan-India exercise. FLC will take place across the country in a phased manner, including all constituencies of Kerala," an Election Commission functionary said.