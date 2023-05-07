Congress seeks EC action against PM for his 'Congress shielded terrorism' remark

Citing that they have already submitted "evidence" against Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Adityanath, they claimed that despite repeated representations and two delegation visits, to ask the EC to act, absolutely no action has been taken against these offending individuals and the BJP.



"Obviously it leaves an unmistakable impression that this Hon'ble commission is either unwilling or helpless in acting against those occupying the citadels of power...," the memorandum said.



"If this commission fails to rise to the challenge of upholding the law in the face of these defiant, deliberate and brazen violations being committed by the PM and his colleagues, the EC risks tarnishing its legacy and abandoning its Constitutional duty by setting a precedent of helpless inaction that will go down in infamy," it said.



The prime minister is trying to reset the narrative by making these "absolutely false insinuations and imputations aimed at tarnishing the image of the Indian National Congress before the voters", the memorandum said and added that this is the last, desperate attempt to save the BJP's sinking ship in Karnataka.



"In light of the gravity of the offences, we call upon the commission to exercise its powers under article 324 of the Constitution and treat this matter with the urgent attention it deserves and initiate action against Narendra Modi," the Congress told the EC in its memorandum.