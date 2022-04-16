WHO warns of steep rise in hepatitis cases among UK children

Britain has reported an "unexpected significant increase" in cases of severe acute hepatitis in young children with an occasional link to Covid-19, according to a risk assessment sheet released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) European Region.



WHO on Friday was notified of 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in children under the age of 10 years across central Scotland on April 5, Xinhua news agency reported.



"By April 8, 74 cases had been identified in the United Kingdom," the press release said.



Laboratory testing conducted in the aftermath of the outbreak ruled out hepatitis A, B, C and E viruses (as well as D in some cases), but "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and/or adenovirus have been detected in several cases," according to the WHO.