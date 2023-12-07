Why being mindful of heart health during winter is crucial

Even as temperatures have started to dip in the national capital, cardiologists on Wednesday called people, especially those with pre-existing heart conditions, to be mindful of the winter season -- known to increase risk of heart attacks.

"As winter approaches, we have observed a concerning uptick in the number of heart patients, averaging between 12 to 14 cases weekly. Cold weather can exacerbate cardiovascular conditions, posing significant risks, particularly for individuals with pre-existing heart issues," Dr Vikas Chopra, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.

He explained that "the drop in temperature prompts physiological changes, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate, as well as heightened demands on the cardiovascular system".

"I strongly urge everyone, especially those with known heart conditions, to take proactive measures during the winter months. It is crucial to adhere to prescribed medications, maintain regular follow-ups with your healthcare provider, and adopt lifestyle adjustments such as staying physically active, managing stress, and adhering to a heart-healthy diet," Dr Chopra added.

Studies from several countries have shown that winters are a concern for heart patients and a surge in cardiovascular deaths.