Why is WHO pushing so hard for a global pandemic treaty?

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has failed to trace the origin of the Covid-19 virus so far and which is yet to conduct an audit of its own handling of the Covid pandemic, is pushing 194 countries to ratify a Global Pandemic Treaty that it has drafted.

Once the countries sign the treaty, they will hand over all regulatory control of future pandemics (Disease X) to WHO. The UN body will declare the onset of fresh pandemics, declare protocols to be followed (lockdowns, vaccines), prescribe medicines and their dosage, demand surveillance prescribed by it, and decide on which medicines and vaccines are acceptable and which are not. What is more, WHO will also have the power to censor scientific papers, scientists, and research, and also decide what is disinformation and what is not.

The trouble, points out Dr Amitav Banerjee, a Pune-based epidemiologist, is that WHO’s handling of Covid-19 left much to be desired, and WHO’s credibility took a serious hit. In a conversation with Dr Philip McMillan, a physician in the UK, the two discuss their concerns and implications of the global pandemic treaty that WHO wants 194 countries to ratify in May, 2024.

Three years after the Covid-19 pandemic, WHO has not succeeded in tracing the source of the virus. There are now data that show that neither lockdown nor vaccines, both prescribed by WHO, have worked the way they were projected to. Lockdowns did not stop the spread of the virus and vaccines did not stop its transmission. Several medicines and protocols recommended by WHO turned out to be ineffective. The closure of schools adversely affected students, though data now show that children and the young were never at risk.