With AQI over 140, passive smokers in Lucknow inhale 7-8 cigarettes a day

Residents of Lucknow, which records an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 140 and more, are passively smoking 7-8 cigarettes a day.

Lucknow, at least during the peak winter period, is one of the nine such cities in Uttar Pradesh.

These were a few of the disturbing facts that came to the fore during a daylong workshop on air pollution and climate change organised by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Lung Care Foundation (LCF) on Wednesday, 27 September.

Titled Solutions for Health, Air Pollution, and Environment in Uttar Pradesh (SHAPE-UP), the workshop urged people to change their lifestyle and spoke of collective efforts to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

“Of all the patients suffering from lung infection that I used to treat in the 1980s, about 85 per cent were smokers. But now, over 50 per cent of my patients are non-smokers but have lungs resembling that of a smoker who smokes 7-8 cigarettes a day,” said LCF founder and trustee Dr Arvind Kumar.