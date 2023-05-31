World No Tobacco Day: Union health ministry directs all OTT shows to carry anti-tobacco warnings

On World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31, the Union health ministry of India notified the amended rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004, making it mandatory for all OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings, as displayed in films screened at theatres and most TV programmes.

Earlier on May 25, the ministry had notified their intention to amend the relevant rules, stating that the use of tobacco products and smoking are shown extensively in web series and movies streamed on OTT platforms and without any disclaimers—in clear violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The decision was taken following discussions with the Information and Broadcasting ministry and other stakeholders, a senior ministry official told PTI.