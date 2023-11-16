Yearly heat-related deaths to rise by 5 times by 2050: Lancet report

The yearly heat-related deaths are likely to increase nearly fivefold the current numbers by mid-century if current temperature trends continue and there is no substantial progress on adaptation, according to a report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.

Against this backdrop of climate inaction, the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change in its eighth annual global report projects heat-related labour loss might increase by 50 per cent.

Heatwaves alone could lead to 524.9 million additional people experiencing moderate-to-severe food insecurity by 2041-60, aggravating the global risk of malnutrition, it said.

The report further projects an increased spread of life-threatening infectious diseases by mid-century, with the length of coastline suitable for Vibrio pathogens expanding by 17-25 per cent, and the transmission potential for dengue increasing by 36-37 per cent.

Vibrio pathogens are responsible for food-borne diseases such as cholera.

The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change is an international, multidisciplinary collaboration and is published yearly, according to the British journal's website.

The collaboration monitors the "evolving health profile of climate change" and provides an "independent assessment of the delivery of commitments made by governments worldwide under the Paris Agreement", the website says.