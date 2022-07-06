13 million jobs lost in June; unemployment rate increases to 7.80%: CMIE data

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, unemployment rate for the month of June rose to 7.80% in India.

As per the figures released by CMIE, the unemployment rate increased as 13 million jobs were lost in the country. However, the number of unemployed people went up only by 3 million, as the other 10 million “exited the labour market”.

A large number of people in the agriculture sector became unemployed, driving up the rate in rural areas from 6.62% in May to 8.03% in June, while the rate increased from 7.12% in May to 7.30% in June in the urban areas.