4 delicious ways you can include makhana in your diet

Overnight Porridge: Oats are the universal choice when it comes to breakfast cereal, but you can also make yourself a dry Makhana mix and keep ready for the week and soak small quantities like you would for an overnight oats' porridge.

Method:



1. Dry roast some Makhana in an oven or in a kadhai. Crush roughly using a mortar and pestle (or simply fill them in a cloth bag and mash them with a rolling pin).



2. Mix with your choice of nuts, dried fruit, or seeds, flavouring such as cinnamon/cardamom powder or vanilla powder, or even cocoa, and store in an airtight box.



3. Fill a jar halfway with the Makhana mix, add milk of choice, and store overnight in the refrigerator



4. In the morning, add fresh fruit or sweeteners as you like, and enjoy a truly great breakfast!



Parathas: Ground Makhanas can serve as excellent gluten-free options for breads. It has an underrated taste and acts as a nutritious meal.



Method:



1. Roast and grind the Makhana to a powder and store for a few weeks in a cool and dry place.



2. Add the dried powder to mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (they help in binding the dough) and add seasoning of choice



3. Roll out the mixture between sheets of cling film or on a heavily flour-dusted workspace into circles and cook on a tava like you would, any other paratha.



4. Serve hot with pickles or yogurt for taste