5 Bollywood actresses who will soon be seen essaying role of sportswomen on screen

3. Taapsee Pannu in 'Shabaash Mithu'

After playing the role of Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is set to get back on the big screen as Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, in 'Shabaash Mithu', which is the official biopic of Mithali Raj.

4. Janhvi Kapoor in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao for 'Mr & Mrs. Mahi' produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Sharan Sharma. The film revolves around cricket, and the Dhadak actor will be essaying the character of Mahima. While the makers haven't revealed much about the plot of the film, we still know that Mr. And Mrs. Mahi is touted to be a heartwarming story about cricketing aspirations.

Rasika Dugal, whose recent credit includes the second installment of the hit Amazon series, 'Mirzapur', is leading the cast of 'Spike', a Hindi-language sports drama. Created by Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah, the series will see Dugal play a volleyball coach. As part of her preparation for the role, the actress has spent three months of volleyball training in Mumbai. With such a powerhouse of talent on board for the film, we surely have high expectations from this one!