KGF makers announce release date of their Kannada movie 'Kantara'

'Kantara' is a village backdrop film, an ecological drama about the conflict between humanity and nature where the police can be seen condemning the customs of locals in the teaser, sparking a feud between locals and the cops.



Rishabh Shetty is on board as the director as well as the lead actor in 'Kantara'. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The music for the movie has been given by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap.



The film title has a tagline calling it a 'dhanta kathe' or a legend. While the title itself has mystery in it, it has Sanskrit origins and has been used in Kannada too. It is used in Yakshagana, a folk dance form of Karnataka too, where they call a very mysterious forest as Kantara.

