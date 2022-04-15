'KGF: Chapter 2' emerges as India's highest ever day-1 earner

The film made box office history in various markets becoming the highest ever Day 1 collection for a Hindi film, grossing Rs 63.66, the highest ever opening in Karnataka for a Kannada film and highest ever Day 1 collection in Kerala for any Indian film, industry sources said.



While the massive advance booking played a major role in the grand opening, the film was expected to have, the actual opening numbers stand testimony to the ever growing 'KGF' fever and all this despite the ongoing season of Ramzan and the current pandemic situation.



Hombale Films, an emerging Pan-India production houses produced the film, 'KGF: Chapter 2' was presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. After super hits like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy' to name a few, Excel chose to back the film way back in 2018 and stuck to their vision of having a theatrical release for the magnum opus.