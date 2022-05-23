600 branches closed down, Central Bank of India employees to go on two-day strike on May 30-31

To oppose blatant privatisation of public sector banks, lakhs of employees associated with the two public sector banks – Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India – have announced two-day nationwide strike on May 30-31.

Bank of Baroda is the third largest public sector bank of India and Central Bank of India is also one of the oldest and largest public sector banks in India.

As per the plan, during the two-day strike all branches will be closed, employees will take out marches, sit on dharna to protest the blatant privatisation of public sector institutions initiated by the Modi government.

India’s largest bank employee association All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has issued a statement supporting the strike.

The AIBEA has said that the strike is against the closure of 600 branches of the Central Bank of India, arbitrary transfer of employees and outsourcing of cash movement to and from cash chest.