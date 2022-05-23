600 branches closed down, Central Bank of India employees to go on two-day strike on May 30-31
During the two-day strike all branches will be closed, employees will take out marches, sit on dharna to protest the blatant privatisation of public sector institutions initiated by the Modi govt
To oppose blatant privatisation of public sector banks, lakhs of employees associated with the two public sector banks – Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India – have announced two-day nationwide strike on May 30-31.
Bank of Baroda is the third largest public sector bank of India and Central Bank of India is also one of the oldest and largest public sector banks in India.
As per the plan, during the two-day strike all branches will be closed, employees will take out marches, sit on dharna to protest the blatant privatisation of public sector institutions initiated by the Modi government.
India’s largest bank employee association All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has issued a statement supporting the strike.
The AIBEA has said that the strike is against the closure of 600 branches of the Central Bank of India, arbitrary transfer of employees and outsourcing of cash movement to and from cash chest.
Issuing a statement, CH Ventakchalam, general secretary of AIBEA said that “in Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, our Unions have been forced to launch agitational programmes including strike actions against the uncalled for provocative actions of the management.”
Ventakchalam further added, “All India Bank Employees Association is disturbed and concerned to observe that managements of two major Public Sector Banks are vitiating the industrial relations climate by foisting staff unrest by violating the existing provisions of bilateral settlements arrived at under industrial Disputes Act.”
Alleging that the Central Bank of India management has issued transfer orders for more than 4000 clerical employees, the AIBEA said that by doing so the management has violated a “settlement arrived at between Indian Banks’ Association on behalf of all the Banks in June 2005 under which employees can be transferred within a District or within a distance of 100 km”.
“The Bank has also issued instructions to outsource on contract basis the cash movement work from branches, currency chest etc. This is also not permitted under the bipartite settlement,” said AIBEA.
Highlighting issues faced by the Bank of Baroda employees, AIBEA said that “the management has issued instructions that all the sweeper/housekeeper staff jobs are to be outsourced on contract.”
This is in total violation of existing Industry level Bipartite Settlement, said the AIBEA.
Accusing Bank of Baroda management of denying rightful jobs to the eligible unemployed youth, the largest bank employees association said that they will be fighting for the betterment of the employees also.