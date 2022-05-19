World Bank announces up to $30bn to address food insecurity

The World Bank has announced actions it plans to take as part of a comprehensive, global response to the ongoing food security crisis, with up to $30 billion financing in existing and new projects.



The bank said on Wednesday in a statement that the financing in areas such as agriculture, nutrition, social protection, water and irrigation will be available for implementation to address food insecurity over the next 15 months, Xinhua news agency reported.



It will include efforts to encourage food and fertiliser production, enhance food systems, facilitate greater trade, and support vulnerable households and producers.