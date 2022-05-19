India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn't go the way of COVID vaccines

Calling out the West, India on Wednesday said that food grains should not go the way of the Covid-19 vaccines as it voiced concern over hoarding and discrimination amid the unjustified increase in food prices.

It stressed that its decision to restrict wheat exports will ensure it can truly respond to those most in need.

A number of low income societies are today confronted with the twin challenges of rising costs and difficulty in access to food grains. Even those like India, who have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices. It is clear that hoarding and speculation is at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said here Wednesday.

Muraleedharan was speaking at the ministerial meeting on Global Food Security Call to Action' chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken under the US Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of May.

The meeting came just days after India's last Friday decision to ban wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid shortage of wheat due to scorching heat wave.

The decision is aimed at controlling the retail prices of wheat and wheat flour -- which have risen by an average 14-20 per cent in the last one year -- and meet the foodgrain requirement of neighbouring and vulnerable countries.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had in the last week notification said that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government.