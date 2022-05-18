Wheat has turned into a strategic commodity following Russia-Ukraine war, Sri Lanka crisis

After the government announced a ban on the export of this staple food grain, the prices began to soften in the domestic market and fell by Rs. 200 per quintal in 3 days.

However, the prices in the international market touched a record high. In Europe, it rose by 6% in 3 days. The wheat futures at leading commodity exchanges also shot up, meaning, going forward, the grain is going to remain costly after a few months from now.

That’s an alarming situation given the sanctions on Russian exports and Ukraine’s inability to ship the wheat it has in stock due to the war.

In what can be a provocative measure, Canada has offered to ship Ukrainian wheat through Romanian ports.

The Group of Seven (Go7) nations that include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US have flayed India’s decision and asked the country to reconsider the ban.

Modi government’s realization that wheat is going to become a commodity of strategic importance in the unfolding international crisis apparently came during his recent Europe visit. While Modi was talking with European leaders on the Russia-Ukraine war, European leaders were invariably bringing up the food supply issues, with some asking him to help African countries.

Back home, wheat prices had crossed the acceptable threshold and the middle-class budget-sensitive population had already started talking about rising food prices and inflation. On review, it was found that traders, anticipating a price hike in the international market, had started hoarding wheat right after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

Now, the supply situation had become tight, fuelling a hike in price. Even the production of wheat that the government had estimated to be 11 million tonnes had fallen short of the target.