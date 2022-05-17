India export ban shakes global wheat prices

"The trade will likely need to replace at least some Indian wheat in the pipeline. We suspect that will create an initial flurry of trading but the market will take some time to assess the details," the Financial Times quoted Gorey as saying.



The export ban was announced just days after the US Department of Agriculture forecast that global wheat production would drop for the first time in four years in 2022-23.



The World Food Programme said this month that the war in Ukraine had exposed the fragility of global supply chains to sudden shocks, with serious consequences for food security.



Westpac's Rennie said the impact of the ban was likely to hit developing markets in Africa and the Middle East the hardest, as the developed world moved to shore up supply.



"It's the humanitarian issues that are developing which, unfortunately, I think we should be more focused on," he said.