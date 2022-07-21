68% of profit earned by PSBs spent on bad loan provisions; employees hold dharna against banks privatisation

Amid growing fear and anxiety about their future, employees working in various Public Sector Banks (PSB) under the aegis of United Bank Forum – representing nine powerful bank unions of the country – held a dharna before the Parliament on Thursday against the move to privatise public sector banks of India.

The Modi government had announced a series of banking reforms last year and said that the loss-making public sector banks would be privatised. The number of PSBs was reduced from 27 to 12 after the merger was announced as part of the bank reform; however, a bill to privatise the PSB could not be brought in during the last three sessions of parliament.

Debunking the 'loss-making' theory propagated by the government, bank employees alleged that the Modi government is playing into the hands of the big corporates.

Chorus for the privatisation of profit making PSBs is aimed at handing over enormous resources to a handful of corporations considered closed to the ruling dispensation, said one of the protesters.

If PSBs are privatised, it will destroy the rural banking system, said the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) – the largest bank union.