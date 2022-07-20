Modi govt’s intent to privatise PSBs will deprive masses of financial justice

July 19 became a historical date for banking sector in India in 1969 when the Congress led by the then PM Indira Gandhi nationalised the private banks in the country. Fifty three years later, on July 19, 2022, the Congress had to oppose PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government which is hell bent on privatising the nationalised banks just to cover its failure in managing them successfully in the last eight years, precipitating a banking crisis.

Since it came to power in 2014, Modi government de facto handed over the nationalised banks to its corporate friends who are chiefly to blame for Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) because many of them are not returning the loan amounts and the government is acting helpless. What’s worse is that this happened at the cost of honest, small borrowers. Consequently, a very large amount of banking assets became non-performing, commonly known as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

However, the Modi government and the Ministry of Finance led by Nirmala Sitharaman pin the blame for the crisis on government ownership of the public sector banks, and are keen to sell them off to the private sector in the name of ‘saving the banks’.

The Congress has slammed the Modi government for being on such a privatisation spree and is opposing the Bank Sale Bill.

Even the All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has expressed apprehension that the Modi government’s move to privatise PSBs was extremely dangerous and it would result in job losses, branch closures, and financial exclusion of the needy.