7 healthy snacks for your next road trip

Road trips are a relieving getaway from the daily structured routines we often find ourselves engulfed in, an escape to find new paths in our lives as we slowly cruise down the highway and let the heart wander to find its peace and happiness.



Road trips are happy and can get happier and more enjoyable when we keep our energy levels high and in their healthiest lane.



We all get those drive munchies, the urge to munch on something as our happy bodies drop their energies, craving for the bite of a delicious snack and getting our energies cruising again. It is important to note that eating junk or processed food should be strictly avoided as it can make you sick during your journey.



Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Co-Founder of The Rooted Co shares a list of seven healthy and energy-filled snacks you'd be fighting for right after the fight to shotgun the passenger seat.



1. Muesli Bars: Snacks made of muesli get your healthy gears up and give you energy for all your fun rides. A Muesli bar is quick to make and delicious to taste. Early morning trip and fancy a healthy snack? Then Muesli with fibre-rich nutrition will warm your heart with happiness and prepare you for the fun trip ahead; just a little prep and you have the bars ready to go.



2. Peanut Butter Granola: Filled with fibre-rich rolled oats, protein-packed peanut butter, crunchy roasted peanuts & black raisins, peanut butter granola is rich in essential minerals. It adds a dazzle of deliciousness and health to one's heart. Granola is a must-have snack for a road trip you wish to enjoy to the fullest. A healthy tummy makes a happy heart, and a happy heart knows how to enjoy life's journey through all the trips it makes.

3. Protein Bars: Our next healthy snack on the list are protein bars rich in fibres and protein from nuts, oats, multi-grains, and dry fruits. Protein bars are energy bars that provide an instant energy boost during the tiring leg of road trips. Just grab your favourite protein bar recipe and start making a protein bar of your choice.