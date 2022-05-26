8 years, 8 lies: Congress releases report card of Modi govt before saffron party kicks off celebration

In order to put a strong counter narrative and expose lies propagated by the Modi government, days before the saffron party completes 8 years in power, Congress released a report card highlighting 7 lies of the Modi government.

The report titled, '8 Saal, 8 Chhal; Bhajpa(BJP) Sarkar Vifal' exposes lies of the Modi government on eight big issues.

Addressing the media at Congress headquarters, senior leader and former union minister Ajay Makan said that around 10,000 religious riots have happened in the country in eight years. But the Prime Minister did nor utter a single word.

“Everyone knows that wherever violence or riots took place due to religion BJP has been involved directly or indirectly. This is BJP's agenda,” Maken said.

Attacking the Modi government for pursuing disastrous policies, head of the Congress communication department, Randeep Surjewala said, “One after another, BJP’s disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest-growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP’s eight years of misgovernance”.

Both the senior Congress leaders said that the BJP government is breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people.

Attacking the Modi government for huge price hike to rising unemployment to Chinese incursion in Ladakh region, Congress asked, “Are these the ‘achhe din’ you waited for so long?”.