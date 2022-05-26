8 years, 8 lies: Congress releases report card of Modi govt before saffron party kicks off celebration
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ajay Maken said that around 10,000 communal riots have happened in the country in eight years. But the Prime Minister did nor utter a single word
In order to put a strong counter narrative and expose lies propagated by the Modi government, days before the saffron party completes 8 years in power, Congress released a report card highlighting 7 lies of the Modi government.
The report titled, '8 Saal, 8 Chhal; Bhajpa(BJP) Sarkar Vifal' exposes lies of the Modi government on eight big issues.
Addressing the media at Congress headquarters, senior leader and former union minister Ajay Makan said that around 10,000 religious riots have happened in the country in eight years. But the Prime Minister did nor utter a single word.
“Everyone knows that wherever violence or riots took place due to religion BJP has been involved directly or indirectly. This is BJP's agenda,” Maken said.
Attacking the Modi government for pursuing disastrous policies, head of the Congress communication department, Randeep Surjewala said, “One after another, BJP’s disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest-growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP’s eight years of misgovernance”.
Both the senior Congress leaders said that the BJP government is breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people.
Attacking the Modi government for huge price hike to rising unemployment to Chinese incursion in Ladakh region, Congress asked, “Are these the ‘achhe din’ you waited for so long?”.
The report card released by Congress evaluated the performance of the government on parameters such as economy, foreign policy, inflation, and communal harmony.
The card highlighted concerns over communal polarization in light of the recent developments such as attacks on Ram Navami processions, the Gyanvapi mosque case.
The report card also dealt with the government’s failure in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.
It is worth mentioning here that the Modi government will be completing eight years at the Centre on May 30, and the party has planned grand celebrations from May 30 to June 14 across the country.
The saffron party has also planned several events to mark the occasion.
Eight failures of the BJP government compiled by Congress are:
1. Inflation – referring to the data released by the government, Congress said India’s retail inflation surged to a near eight-year high due to the inability of the Modi government.
2. Unemployment – Congress in its report card said that the employment has broken a record of 45 years while inflation has also reached a record high. Rupee against Dollar is historic low and the foreign reserve is also dipping so the country is suffering from economic crisis.
3. Downfall of the GDP – Comparing GDP from the time of UPA regime, Congress said GDP in the time of BJP fell to 4.7 per cent while in the time of Congress led government, GDP was 8.3 percent.
4. Income did not double – Referring to Modi government’s own promise that the income of farmers would be doubled by 2022, Congress pointed out that Modi govt stopped giving bonus of Rs 150 in 2014. Citing NSO data, Congress said debt on farmers has risen up to Rs 17 lakh crore.
5. Attack on army – Congress in its report attacked the Modi government for not implementing one rank one pension. The Congress also said that there are 122555 posts lying vacant in the army.
6. No development but communalism – Saying that during the 8 years of Modi government, development did not happen but incidents of the communal riots did. Referring to Delhi riots, Congress alleged BJP leaders fanned communal tensions.
7. Attacks on SC/ST rights – Congress in its report attacked the Modi government for curtailing OBC rights. Congress pointed out that there is no Dalit CM in 18 states ruled by the BJP
8. National security compromised – The report card released by Congress attacked Modi government for compromising national security and Chinese incursion in Ladakh. Congress also mentioned drug seizure worth thousands of crores in Gujarat in last one year.
You can watch the press conference here:
