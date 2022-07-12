9 Bollywood personalities who turned into successful entrepreneurs recently

3. Shefali Shah

Those who follow Shefali Shah on social media know that she loves cooking and feeding her circle of relatives and social circle. She loves being a bunch and likewise likes designing areas. So when she considered beginning a hospitality trade in 2021, she noticed it as a cumulative alternative to monetise from what she has been doing without spending a dime and out of her personal liking. This led to the birth of 'Jalsa' in Ahmedabad. This venture is proving to be extremely successful for the actor and is now more than just a side business for her.

4. Sunny Leone

Internet's most searched celebrity; Sunny Leone also tried her hand at entrepreneurship in 2021 with NFTs or non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplace. Her new side business is doing extremely well, which only goes on to prove that she is truly a multi-talented woman.

5. Rakul Preet Singh

After gaining immense popularity in Punjabi cinema, Rakul has been well established in the Hindi film industry as well. But little did you all know, even Rakul was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug this year. She along with her brother, Aman Preet Singh has started this app called 'starrring you' which gives struggling actors a chance to showcase their talent and subsequently start getting acting jobs as per them.

6. Malaika Arora

Malaila Arora started her own delivery-only food service called 'Nude bowls' in 2021. She got this idea during the pandemic and quickly acted upon it just to give it a shot. Fortunately, from that day on, this start-up has only seen an upward trend in everything.