A blow-by-blow account of the attack on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office

In what can be described as a shocking move, the members of the Student Federation of India, the youth organisation of CPI(M), attacked the offices of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, on June 24, 2022, in the afternoon approximately between 3 pm and 4.30 pm.

Around 3 pm, a group SFI activists gathered in front of the MP’s office, which is located in Gautam Tower in Kalpetta’s Kainatty. The same building houses two medical scanning centres and a hospital; the gathering happened in the parking space usually meant for ambulances.

As the SFI hooligans were protesting, another group of around 50 SFI vandals ransacked Rahul Gandhi’s office, on the first floor of the building. The vandals opened the back window of the office, which allowed other SFI members to enter and move freely.