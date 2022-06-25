Wayanad: “Ghastly & pre-planned” Congress says after attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office, UDF launches protest

As per the media reports, 8 attackers have been taken into custody.

“Whatever happened in Wayanad is something which we have said is completely unacceptable. Chief Minister of the state and state Government also condemned it and State Police has already begun taking action against those involved,” Yechury said a day after the attack.

“There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight are under custody. More police have been deployed,” officials told PTI.

The CPIM also has disowned and condemned the attack.

According to the Kerala Congress, the SFI activists were unhappy with the Congress and protested alleging Rahul Gandhi had failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in hilly areas.

The Friday attack is being seen as retaliatory action for the in-flight protest against the CM 10 days ago, when two Youth Congress workers boarded a plane in which Vijayan was travelling and showed him black flags.