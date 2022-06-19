A close look at a leader who has come to be trusted and relied upon

Public memory is short and very few recall a tweet by Rahul Gandhi on February 12, 2020. He warned the Government of the impending coronavirus pandemic and urged it to take the threat seriously. But the Government chose to ignore the warning, allowed international flights to keep landing. Arriving passengers were neither tested nor quarantined. As late as on March 18 the Government was telling Parliament that there was no threat from the pandemic, that there was nothing to worry. People know what happened next.

The contrast with the conduct of the UPA Government is worth recalling. When the Ebola virus began to spread from Africa, the UPA Government promptly restricted flights and began screening passengers arriving at airports and ports. Suspected carriers were quarantined and as a result of such efforts, the virus failed to spread in India.

February, 2020 was not the first time Rahul Gandhi had raised the red flag to alert the Government and the country. But each time he flagged drug addiction in Punjab, insurgency in the North-East, misadventures in Kashmir, unemployment, exodus, farmers’ agitation or Chinese aggression, BJP leaders mocked him. Every time he was proved to be correct. The BJP may not like to acknowledge Rahul Gandhi’s foresight but this is now public knowledge.

I have closely observed him since 2004 when he first got elected to the Lok Sabha. I have often seen him rise above party politics and side with what is right. I am yet to see him compromise on truth and justice.