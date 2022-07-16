A post office in Kamathipura after two centuries

After paying the pimps and the brothel owner, say sex workers, there is little left to save. But in Kamathipura, said to be Asia’s oldest ‘red light district’ operating for over two centuries, sex workers say that the first dedicated post office with PIN Code 400008 on Gali No. 8 is a boon for them. They now can deposit small savings safely.

Maya Mondal (name changed) recalls that in the absence of a post office till now, the sex workers would trust men with their savings and remittances back home. But when one of them ran off with cash after posing as a postman and winning their trust, they had stopped saving altogether. The pandemic underscored again the need for savings.

The ordeal of visiting government offices and the absence of documents also deterred them from approaching post offices outside the district. But thanks to the NGO Apne Aap Women’s Collective (AAWC)and a compassionate Post Master General, a woman, the first post office in the area in 200 years is now a reality.