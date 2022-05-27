A toilet too far: Women scared of catching infections

Five years ago, Alisha* (22) refused to attend a college because it didn’t have clean washrooms. Washrooms for women remains a problem even in the national capital. Has the situation improved five years later? Not really.

About to complete her post-graduation from Delhi University, Alisha says she and her friends rush to the Starbucks outlet close to the university when they have to use the washroom.

While this might seem like a privileged tantrum, public washrooms or lack of clean and hygienic washrooms are a perennial source of Urinary Tract Infections. These are often painful and accompanied by high fever. If spread to the other urinary tract organs (other than the uterus and bladder), UTIs can cause more serious issues. What is worse, if you are not a woman, you remain completely ignorant of the hazards.

What do women do then? Not use public washrooms at all? Well, a lot of women admit they avoid using public washrooms for as long as they can. Rhea*, a law student at Lucknow’s Amity University, contracted an infection from a public washroom and it was so bad that she doesn’t want to even talk about it. “It was so bad that I can’t even explain.”

Now, she doesn’t even book hotels while travelling unless she checks out the washroom herself, seeing whether the toilets are clean, and whether there is toilet paper and sanitisers.

Anya*, who hails from Manipur, has never contracted any infection. But she often came close to puking. “Most of the public washrooms I’ve been to are unhygienic and don’t have water. People also don’t flush them, so they smell bad. They are also often so dirty that the very idea of having to use them scares me.”