94% women construction workers don't raise voice against air pollution for fear of job loss: Study

"Ninety-four percent women never raised their voice or took any steps to prevent the negative impact of air pollution due to the fear of losing their jobs," it claimed.



Some also felt that preventing air pollution at construction sites is the sole responsibility of the contractors and they themselves are not liable for it, it said.



Only six percent women took steps to prevent the negative effects of air pollution (using masks, dupatta to cover their face, wore full sleeved clothes; tried to raise concerns relating to air pollution at construction sites, sprinkled water on debris, etc.).



Ninety percent of the participants opined that the government should improve public transport so that better off sections of society do not use vehicles to commute for work, it said.