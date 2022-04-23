Aaditya Thackeray is driving Ranes out of business

The Konkan region of Maharashtra, famed for its scenic beauty and tourism, has always been a Shiv Sena bastion. The Bharatiya Janata Party wishes to change the political equation of the region and is banking on the 70-year-old Narayan Rane to swing its fortunes in this regard. But the Congress earlier had the same idea as did the Nationalist Congress Party which had tried to woo him over from the Congress. But when Rane failed to dent the Sena fortunes over more than a decade, they stopped having any use for him.

While he was with the Shiv Sena, Rane reigned supreme over the Konkan with a mixture of terror and charisma – his acts of terror wherein several political rivals were eliminated and Bal Thackeray’s charisma that usually got him off the hook. But now the young Shiv Sena leader, 31-year-old Aaditya Thackeray, who has inherited a party vastly different from his grandfather’s, has evolved a strategy in the new mould of the Shiv Sena to drive Rane and the BJP out of business with his own mix of the strategic use of the law and development projects that will bring jobs rather than terror to the region.

Rane made the mistake of believing that the BJP will stand by him when he expressed his desire to slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for no better reason except getting a fact wrong. But he failed to reckon with the BJP’s use-and-throw policy – his party allowed the Maharashtra government to arrest Rane and humiliate him by conditioning his bail on weekly presence at the local police station where he had once ruled over all and sundry.

The Thackerays had known the BJP would never come to Rane’s aid at such a time for the BJP had similarly betrayed the supremo Bal Thackeray when the Congressled government had attempted to arrest him for his complicity in the 1992-93 Mumbai riots. Thackeray was a much more powerful politician then than his minion Rane ever was and Union Home Minister LK Advani had not only allowed the potential arrest to go forward but also provided the Congress government central security forces to contain the fallout of the arrest.

Only a local magistrate who dismissed the case on grounds of it being time barred had saved Thackeray from certain humiliation. Obviously, the chief minister and his son knew very well how Rane would be abandoned.